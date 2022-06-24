Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $101.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

