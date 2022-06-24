Phoenixcoin Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $858,593.46 and $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,089.63 or 0.99941706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00238610 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00116235 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00202141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,570,006 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

