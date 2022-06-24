Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Photronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Photronics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,003.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.