pNetwork (PNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,942.60 or 0.99964697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002792 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 53,725,548 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

