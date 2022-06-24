Polkamon Reaches Market Cap of $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00073300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

