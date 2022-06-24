Polkastarter Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $47.40 million and $7.76 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

