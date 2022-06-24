Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.91

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1508876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Pontem alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pontem by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Pontem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.