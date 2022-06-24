Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.91

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1508876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pontem by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 728,863 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pontem by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pontem by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

