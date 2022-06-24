PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $531,509.95 and $90.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.30 or 0.05805453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00262719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00602975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00555153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078231 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,620,589 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

