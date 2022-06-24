Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,653,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $97.91. 673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

