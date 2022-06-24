Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 653,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 207,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

