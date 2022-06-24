Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Set at $170.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

