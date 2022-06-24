Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Set at $170.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

