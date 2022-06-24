Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $80,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of PLD opened at $118.24 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

