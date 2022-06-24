ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

