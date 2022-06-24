ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $42,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

