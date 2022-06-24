Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $37.44 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,254,568,841 coins and its circulating supply is 13,332,422,163 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

