Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €81.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($111.58) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €106.21 ($111.80).

Shares of ETR PUM traded down €0.24 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €64.06 ($67.43). 801,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($121.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

