PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
PZ Cussons stock opened at 6.10 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of 5.48 and a 12-month high of 6.10.
About PZ Cussons
