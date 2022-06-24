Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quotient by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

