Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.72.
About Quotient (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
