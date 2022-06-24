R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 772,774 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. American Trust bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 111,717 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 484,909 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 470,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

