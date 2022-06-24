Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.32

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $17.25. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

