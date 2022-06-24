Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.02 million and $8.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014100 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

