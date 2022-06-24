Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $122.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $274,965.26 and $122.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,353.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.99 or 0.05788309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00263321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00595944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00077620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00539932 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

