Realio Network Reaches Market Cap of $153,659.12 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $153,659.12 and approximately $54,370.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

