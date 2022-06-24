RealTract (RET) Market Cap Tops $514,836.46

RealTract (RET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $514,836.46 and approximately $819.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,174.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002820 BTC.

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

