Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $8,650.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,650.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.32) to GBX 8,000 ($97.99) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($111.46) to GBX 9,300 ($113.91) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

