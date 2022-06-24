RED Achieves Market Cap of $253,572.51 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. RED has a market capitalization of $253,572.51 and approximately $572.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00027602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00264364 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 176.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

