Redd Price Hits $0.0011 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,104.80 or 1.00048431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00039736 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

