REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.59. REE Automotive shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,047 shares traded.

REE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

