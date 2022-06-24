Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1.89 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00129791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00409550 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00063309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

