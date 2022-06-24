Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Major Shareholder Acquires $524,389.30 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 243,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.22 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REKR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

