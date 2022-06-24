Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,615 Price Target at UBS Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,615 ($32.03) price target from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.50) price objective on Relx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.46) price objective on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.70) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($29.89).

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 81 ($0.99) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,205 ($27.01). 3,631,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,828. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,903.50 ($23.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £42.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,292.99.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

