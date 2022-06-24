Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ):

  • 6/24/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 6/21/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 6/15/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 6/14/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,500 ($42.87).
  • 5/26/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) price target on the stock.
  • 5/23/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 5/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.
  • 4/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.
  • 4/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,958 ($23.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,816.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,419.36. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ):

  • 6/24/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 6/21/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 6/15/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 6/14/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,500 ($42.87).
  • 5/26/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) price target on the stock.
  • 5/23/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 5/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.
  • 4/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.
  • 4/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,958 ($23.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,816.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,419.36. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.