Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ):

6/24/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/14/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,500 ($42.87).

5/26/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,958 ($23.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,816.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,419.36. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

