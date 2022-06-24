Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 24th (AMGN, BARC, BLTG, BRBY, DE, EDR, LADR, POLY, PREM, RKT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 24th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cowen Inc. issued a hold rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) target price on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

