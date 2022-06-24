Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.