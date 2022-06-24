Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 798,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,581,000 after buying an additional 457,483 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 176,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

