Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

