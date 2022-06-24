Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.11 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

