RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.14.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

