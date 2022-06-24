rhino investment partners Inc Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.39% of First Community worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in First Community by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Community by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.