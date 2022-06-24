Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.67

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $15.09. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 54,774 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.