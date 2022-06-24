Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Ridley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company offers packaged products and supplements, such as bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; aquafeed, which includes extruded and steam pelleted products for various fin fish and prawns; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products for the pet food, stockfeed, and aquaculture sectors.

