RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Trading 138.5% Higher

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 138.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 55,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 150,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of RISE Education Cayman worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

