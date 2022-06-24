Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Buys C$36,560.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko bought 228,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,330,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,823.68.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, John Martin Mirko bought 56,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,170.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John Martin Mirko purchased 100,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,100.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, John Martin Mirko purchased 39,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$8,196.25.

On Wednesday, June 1st, John Martin Mirko purchased 399,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$71,910.00.

Shares of RKR stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

