Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 1,141 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

