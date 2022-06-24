Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 50,635 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 101,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,157. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

