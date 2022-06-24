Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,200,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,760. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

