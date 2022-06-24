Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $69.81. 4,395,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

