Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 3,307 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,510. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

